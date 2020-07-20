July 20: Iowa confirms 343 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 343 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 38,907.

Health officials reported one more virus-related death, raising the death toll to 793.

IDPH announced 73 additional recoveries on Monday, bringing the recovery number to 27,948.

Iowa has 10,166 active cases of COVID-19, as of July 20.

Health officials said that 419,266 people have been tested for the virus and 379,104 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in eight Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. July 20.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

