July 17: Iowa reports more than 800 COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 885 new cases of COVID-19 Friday morning, bringing the state’s total to 37,528.

Health officials reported 5 more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 782.

The state’s health department announced 186 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 27,538.

Iowa has 9,208 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 400,869 people have been tested for the virus and 37,528 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in eight Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties’ COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported by John Hopkins University.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. July 16.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.