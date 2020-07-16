July 16: 18 more deaths, more than 600 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 607 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning and 18 more virus-related deaths

The state’s total number of COVID-19 cases is 36,643 as of 9 a.m. on July 16.

Health officials reported 18 more virus-related deaths, raising the total deaths to 777.

The state’s health department announced 250 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 27,352.

Iowa has 8,514 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 391,637 people have been tested for the virus and 353,773 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in eight Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties’ COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported by John Hopkins University.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. July 16.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.