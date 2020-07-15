July 15: Iowa has more than 27,000 recovered COVID-19 cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 211 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, bringing the state’s total to 36,036.

Health officials reported four more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 759.

The state’s health department announced 217 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 27,102.

Iowa has 8,175 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 384,765 people have been tested for the virus and 347,527 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in eight Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties’ COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported by John Hopkins University.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. July 15.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.