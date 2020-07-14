July 14: Iowa reports nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 398 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning, bringing the state’s total to 35,825.

Health officials reported three more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 755.

The state’s health department announced 302 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 26,885.

Iowa has 8,185 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 381,296 people have been tested for the virus and 344,289 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in eight Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties’ COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported by John Hopkins University.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. July 14.

