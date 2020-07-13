July 13: Iowa exceeds 35,000 COVID-19 cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 558 new cases of COVID-19 Monday morning, bringing the state’s total to 35,427.

Health officials reported three more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 752.

The state’s health department announced 376 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 26,583.

Iowa has 8,092 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 376,731 people have been tested for the virus and 340,14 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 8 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties’ COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported by John Hopkins University.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. July 13.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.