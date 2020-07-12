July 12: Iowa adds fewer positive COVID-19 cases vs. Saturday, one death

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 370 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning, bringing the state’s total to 34,869.

As of 9:47 a.m. Sunday, state health officials reported one more virus-related death, raising the death toll to 749.

The state’s health department also reported there are 26,207 total recovered cases. Compared to Saturday, that’s an additional 126 recoveries, meaning 7,913 cases remain active.

IDPH said that 374,817 people have been tested for the virus and 338,667 of them have come back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that while one in eight Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus, one in 9 have tested negative and one in 90 have tested positive.

Below is a list of Iowa’s COVID-19 case counts and deaths by county, as reported by Johns Hopkins University.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9:47 a.m. July 12.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.