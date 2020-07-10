July 10: More than 700 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 711 new cases of COVID-19 Friday morning, bringing the state’s total to 33,597.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, state health officials reported three more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 742.

The state’s health department also report there are 25,741 total recovered cases. Compared to Thursday, this would mean a drop 476 of recovered cases, meaning 7,114 cases are active

IDPH said that 359,633 people have been tested for the virus and 325,359 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 9 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties’ COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported by John Hopkins University.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. July 10.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.