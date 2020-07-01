July 1: COVID-19 cases excced 29,000 in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 349 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, bringing the state’s total to 29,291.

Health officials reported 5 more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 717.

The state’s health department announced 435 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 23,445.

Iowa has 5,129 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 308,660 people have been tested for the virus and 278,942 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 10 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties’ COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported by John Hopkins

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. July 1.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.