LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation were recently in Le Mars as part of an investigation into the partial collapse of an apartment building in Davenport.

According to KSCJ, officials say the agents were doing an investigative follow-up related to the collapse. Le Mars police did confirm they assisted the Iowa DCI. Authorities did not say who or what may be under investigation.

Meanwhile, a Scott County Judge has denied a no-contest plea from Andrew Wold, the owner of the partially collapsed apartment building.

Wold did not appear in court earlier today. He tried entering a nolo contendere plea which means he agrees to be convicted and punished but does not admit guilt.

The judge denied the plea stating that it did not comply with Iowa code of civil procedure. A continuance was issued which means wold must enter a guilty or not guilty plea on Monday.