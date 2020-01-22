Judge pauses Mollie Tibbetts murder case as Iowa Supreme Court mulls appeal

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – A judge is pausing the prosecution of a man charged with killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts while the Iowa Supreme Court considers whether to grant a rare pretrial appeal.

Judge Joel Yates on Wednesday stayed the first-degree murder case against Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, the farmhand accused of killing Tibbetts in July 2018.

The stay will continue until the Iowa Supreme Court decides whether to grant Rivera’s appeal of a decision issued by Yates last month that allowed key evidence to be presented to jurors.

It’s uncertain whether Rivera’s February 4 trial will proceed as planned.