DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A judge has approved a payment of $3.1 million for lawyers representing a former state official that a jury found was discriminated against by former Gov. Terry Branstad.
The judge approved the amount in an order filed Friday for Roxanne Conlin and her team who won former Iowa Workers’ Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey a $1.5 million verdict.
Branstad, now U.S. ambassador to China, was found to have discriminated and retaliated against Godfrey in 2011 because he’s gay.
Taxpayers have paid $2.9 million for Branstad’s attorneys and will pay Conlin’s fees if the state loses a pending Iowa Supreme Court appeal.
Latest Stories
- Packers “not talking about” 2015 NFC Championship game, instead looking forward to divisional round against Seahawks
- Christmas light display donates $17,400 to local nonprofit
- Georgia’s newest senator sworn in
- California Exodus: More people moving out of state than in for first time since 2010
- Judge OKs $3.1M lawyer fees in Branstad discrimination case