Judge: Iowa conspiracy theorist in D.C. riot may be released

This photo provided by Polk County (Iowa) Jail shows Douglas Jensen. Authorities have arrested Jensen from Des Moines, Iowa, who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump. Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, that officers assisted the FBI in arresting Jensen on Friday night at his home. (Polk County (Iowa) Jail via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A right-wing conspiracy theorist from Iowa seen prominently in videos taunting a U.S. Capitol police officer and pursuing him up stairs during the January 6 riot may be released from jail as he awaits federal court hearings in Washington.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Celeste Bremer said in an order signed Thursday that Douglas Jensen may be released but he must remain in jail until January 27 to give federal prosecutors time to appeal her decision.

If there is no appeal, Jensen will be released that day to home confinement in Des Moines and electronic monitoring by probation officers.

His federal public defenders asked for his release until his next court hearing.