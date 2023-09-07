DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) –Judge Lawrence McLellan ruled against a defense motion for a mistrial.

The defense requested the mistrial after a Des Moines Police officer referred to the defendant as “the bad guy.” Public Defender, Darren Page, represents defendant Preston Walls, who is accused of killing two classmates at the Starts Right Here education center and wounding school founder, Will Keeps.

“I did not see the officers facial expression, Mr. Voot indicated he didn’t see the officers facial expression, but we do have a camera in the courtroom and so one of the TV stations played that last night and I watched it, and the officer did smile,” said McLellan.

The judge said that while the officer should not have said that, he had no other statements during his testimony to indicate anything against Walls. Public Defender Page asked the Judge to reconsider his ruling. Judge McLellan declined to reconsider, but did offer to put a caution in the instructions to the jury to disregard that comment. Page said he was not sure if that was a good idea.

“In fact, it probably would put a pin in it, or a flag on it by saying to the jury ‘hey by the way, you know that saying that that officer said about the defendant, that he was not supposed to say, and you weren’t supposed to hear,’ I’ll bring it up again in instruction: ignore that,” said Page.

The trial will resume at 9 a.m. on Thursday.