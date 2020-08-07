Judge dismisses Rep. Nunes’ lawsuit over Iowa farm story

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 20, 2017, during the committee’s hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

A federal judge in Iowa has dismissed a lawsuit California Rep. Devin Nunes filed against a major media organization that alleged he was defamed in a magazine story about his family’s Iowa dairy farm.

Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, filed the $77.5 million lawsuit in September 2019 in federal court in Iowa against Esquire publisher Hearst Magazines and former reporter Ryan Lizza.

It alleges a Sept. 30, 2018, story about the farm has caused “injury to his good name and professional reputation.”

Judge C.J. Williams says Nunes failed to prove that Lizza’s article contained false and defamatory statements about him.

Latest Stories