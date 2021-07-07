Judge dismisses lawsuit intended to halt Des Moines stadium

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by several residents who had sought to stop plans by Des Moines Public Schools to build a new stadium on Drake University’s campus.

The lawsuit challenged the school district’s decision no to hold a special election vote on the plan before moving ahead with it.

The judge agreed with the district that a petition effort by opposition group Save Our Schools failed to gather enough valid signatures to trigger a vote.

Last year, the school board approved an agreement with Drake University to build the nearly $20 million, 4,000-seat stadium.

It will serve as the home football field for four of Des Moines’ five high schools and host high school and Drake soccer games.