Judge dismisses charges filed after fatal Des Moines crash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has dismissed charges filed against a man accused in the crash deaths of two men in Des Moines.

Polk County court records say the judge ruled Monday that probable cause didn’t exist that Alejandro Contreras had committed the crimes of vehicular homicide. He’d already pleaded not guilty to the two counts.

The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. Feb. 20, when a southbound car and an eastbound car that had just entered a roadway collided. Police say two men in the eastbound car died. The county attorney told station KCCI he expects the charges to be refiled by Friday.