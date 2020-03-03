Judge dismisses charges filed after fatal Des Moines crash

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has dismissed charges filed against a man accused in the crash deaths of two men in Des Moines.

Polk County court records say the judge ruled Monday that probable cause didn’t exist that Alejandro Contreras had committed the crimes of vehicular homicide. He’d already pleaded not guilty to the two counts.

The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. Feb. 20, when a southbound car and an eastbound car that had just entered a roadway collided. Police say two men in the eastbound car died. The county attorney told station KCCI he expects the charges to be refiled by Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.