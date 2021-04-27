Joshua Pendleton found guilty of murdering Fort Dodge pastor

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA — Joshua Pendleton will spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally assaulting Al Henderson in 2019.

A Scott County jury returned guilty verdicts on charges of first-degree murder and robbery Tuesday.

The fatal assault happened outside St. Paul Lutheran Church, where Henderson was pastor, on October 2, 2019. Pendleton was carrying Henderson’s cell phone when he was arrested.

Pendleton’s trial was moved from Webster County to Scott County due to pre-trial publicity. The jury was handed the case on Monday and reached a verdict early Tuesday morning. Pendleton faces an automatic sentence of life without the possibility of parole.