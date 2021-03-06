Joni Ernst part of effort to make memorial to honor troops

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ernst will participate in a debate against her Democratic opponent Theresa Greenfield Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Joni Ernst of Iowa are leading a bipartisan effort to build a memorial on the National Mall in Washington to honor the troops who served during the “Global War on Terror.”

Hassan, a Democrat, said the memorial “will pay tribute to all of the service members who gave their lives so that Americans can stay safe, secure, and free.”

Ernst, a Republican, commanded 150 troops during Operation Iraqi Freedom and is the first female combat veteran to serve in the U.S. Senate.

In 2017, Ernst helped create a private foundation for the memorial.