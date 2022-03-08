JOHNSTON, Iowa – A Des Moines man has been charged with murder in connection to a stabbing Monday in Johnston.

According to the Johnston Police Department, 55-year-old Spencer Pierce is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary with bodily injury in the incident that happened around 5:16 p.m. at 5350 Merle Hay Rd., the Sonic restaurant on Merle Hay Road.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Pierce was sitting outside the restaurant when Jermaine Whitaker-Moses and Donald Schisler arrived at the restaurant for work.

Pierce followed the men into an area of the restaurant not open to the public and began hitting Schisler. As Schisler tried to get away, the complaint says Pierce took out a folded knife and started hitting Whitaker-Moses with his fists. He then used the knife and “deliberately stabs him in the chest.”

Pierce left the scene but returned and had in his possession a folding knife that appeared to be covered in blood.

During an interview with investigators, the complaint states Pierce admitted to the stabbing.

Police say the incident was not random and Pierce and Whitaker-Moses knew each other.

If Pierce’s name sounds familiar, this isn’t the first time he’s been linked to a murder. In 2013 he was convicted of first-degree murder and robbery for the shooting death of Steve Harmon, along with Deanna Hood.

In 2015, his conviction was thrown out on appeal because of shaky evidence.

Pierce is being held in the Polk County Jail.