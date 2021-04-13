Johnson & Johnson vaccine allocation in Iowa suspended for two weeks

FILE – In this Thursday, April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table at a pop up vaccinations site the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) said they have been informed that Johnson & Johnson vaccine allocation has been suspended for the next two weeks.

The IDPH is recommending the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration should stop until further guidance is issued after the CDC and FDA recommended a pause of the vaccine early Tuesday.



In a joint statement, the two agencies said there are six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.



IDPH has communicated this guidance to local health officials and vaccine providers throughout the state.

The department said the state of Iowa is working with local public health and other vaccine providers to substitute Moderna and Pfizer vaccines where Johnson & Johnson has been allocated.



IDPH was informed that the Johnson & Johnson allocation to the state will be suspended for the next two weeks.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine represents a relatively small percentage of the allocation Iowa has received to date, so at this time, the pause is not anticipated to dramatically slow the pace of vaccinations in the state.

If any Iowan has received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the last month and presents with any of the following symptoms, they should seek medical attention immediately either through their health care provider or urgent care:

Severe headache

Leg pain

Abdominal pain

Shortness of breath

IDPH is not aware of any cases occurring among the Iowans who have received this vaccine.