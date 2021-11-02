John Deere strike continues as UAW workers reject second proposed contract

John Deere employees picket outside John Deere Davenport Works Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Davenport, Iowa. Over 10,000 John Deere employees began their strike at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday. (Meg McLaughlin/Quad City Times via AP)

IOWA (WHO) — UAW workers have voted down a second proposed contract from John Deere (Deere & Company), putting 10,000 workers back on strike.

Picketing was halted on Tuesday as union members voted on the new contract.

On Tuesday evening the union informed Deere that its members had voted no.

The strike affects production at 12 plants in three facilities, including those in Ankeny, Ottumwa and the Quad Cities.

Deere & Company released this statement on Tuesday evening:

“Through the agreements reached with the UAW, John Deere would have invested an additional $3.5 billion in our employees, and by extension, our communities, to significantly enhance wages and benefits that were already the best and most comprehensive in our industries. This investment was the right one for Deere, our employees, and everyone we serve together. Even though it would have created greater competitive challenges within our industries, we had faith in our employees’ ability to sharpen our competitive edge. With the rejection of the agreement covering our Midwest facilities, we will execute the next phase of our Customer Service Continuation Plan.”

Marc Howze, Group President, Lifecycle Solutions and Chief Administrative Officer – Deere & Company

