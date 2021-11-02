John Deere strike continues as UAW workers reject second proposed contract

John Deere employees picket outside John Deere Davenport Works Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Davenport, Iowa. Over 10,000 John Deere employees began their strike at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday. (Meg McLaughlin/Quad City Times via AP)

IOWA (WHO) — UAW workers have voted down a second proposed contract from John Deere (Deere & Company), putting 10,000 workers back on strike.

Picketing was halted on Tuesday as union members voted on the new contract.

On Tuesday evening the union informed Deere that its members had voted no.

The strike affects production at 12 plants in three facilities, including those in Ankeny, Ottumwa and the Quad Cities.

Deere & Company released this statement on Tuesday evening: