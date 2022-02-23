DES MOINES, IOWA — The most successful woman to ever compete on Jeopardy! will speak at the state’s largest LGBTQ youth conference later this year.

Amy Schneider was announced as the keynote speaker for the 17th Annual Governor’s Conference on LGBTQ Youth on Wednesday. The conference is being held virtually on April 15th.

Schneider saw her 40-game winning streak on Jeopardy! come to an end last month. She won more than $1.3 million during the streak. She’s the second-highest winning competitor in the show’s history and the first transgender woman to qualify for the show’s Tournament of Champions.

The Governor’s Conference on LGBTQ Youth began in 2005. Past keynote spokers include Jonathan Van Ness, Judy Shepard and Darren Young of the WWE. The conference features a full day of workshops for LGBTQ youth. Registration for the event is now open.

In a press release announcing Schneider’s keynote address, Safe School Executive Director Beck Smith said: “We’re exceptionally excited to welcome Amy Schneider to Iowa for her keynote, albeit virtually. Amy’s incredible intelligence, skill, and advocacy for the transgender community will undoubtedly give our students a shining role model to follow.”