INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCAU) — Thirty years after graduating from Simspon College, Jay Byers is returning to campus to become the school’s next president.

On Monday the school announced Byers, a 1993 graduate and the current leader of the Greater Des Moines Partnership, will become their 25th president when the fall semester begins.

“I never imagined I would have this incredible opportunity to lead the college I care about so deeply,” Byers said in a statement released by the school, “I am truly humbled and honored to receive the confidence of Simpson’s Board of Trustees and the Presidential Search Committee.”

Byers has spent the last 18 years working for the The Partnership, including the last 11 as both president and CEO. Under his leadership The Partnership became the fourth largest chamber of commerce in the country, according to the group. The Partnership’s Executive Committee is meeting this week to review and execute a plan to choose Byers’ successor.

Byers will be formally introduced on Wednesday at the school.