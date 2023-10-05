NORWALK, Iowa — One of Iowa’s favorite home-grown superheroes is coming back to the state later this month to promote his newest business venture — handcrafted vodka.

Jason Momoa, best known for his role as Aquaman/Arthur Curry in the DC Universe films, will be in his hometown of Norwalk on October 16th at a bottle-signing event for Meili Vodka. He’ll be joined by his co-creator in the business, Blaine Halvorson.

The event is being held at the Fareway at 1711 Sunset Drive in Norwalk from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

It’s become a bit of a pastime for his central Iowa fans to try to find Momoa when he makes trips back to Iowa. He often hits up his favorite spots like the Waveland Cafe, where he has a dish named for him — a full order of hashbrowns with a full order of biscuits and gravy right on top followed by two sunny side up eggs and a side of bacon.

He’s also made stops at Tasty Tacos and Kung Fu Tap & Taco in previous visits.