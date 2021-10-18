Jan. 6 riot defendant to appear in court in November

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Des Moines man who remains in jail for failing to give up on conspiracy theories after taking part in the January 6th U.S. Capitol riot will be back in court next month.

Doug Jensen was arrested days after the riot as pictures and video of him leading a charge through the Capitol were released.

Jensen told authorities he took part due to his adherence to the QAnon conspiracy theory and was released from jail in July, but was arrested weeks later for violating his release terms when he was caught watching conspiracy theory videos online.

Jensen will appear in court at the end of November and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.