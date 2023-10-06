AMES, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa State University is getting ready for the closing ceremony of its year-long centennial commemoration of Jack Trice.

The closing ceremony will happen this Sunday at noon at the Campanile at the center of Iowa State’s campus, which marks 100 years since Jack Trice’s death.

At the ceremony, a posthumous degree will be awarded to Trice and there will be members of his family attending.

Trice was the first African-American football player to play on Iowa State University’s football team. He died on Oct. 8th, 1923, two days after being seriously injured in a football game against the University of Minnesota.

Dr. Toiya K. Younger, the Vice President of Student Affairs at Iowa State University and Chair of the Jack Trice Commemoration Committee, said that the closing ceremony is another chance to share Jack Trice’s legacy.

“Most importantly I think it’s an honor for us because we’re able to share this story. We’ve learned so much about Jack Trice and his legacy and now this is our opportunity to share it with Iowa State University, with Iowans, and with the world,” Dr. Younger said.

To learn more about the closing ceremony visit Iowa State University’s website.