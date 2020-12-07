“It’s a ghost town here”: Cyclone fans celebrate in much smaller groups

AMES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – As the Cyclones battle for a guaranteed spot in the Big 12 title game, the fans cheer on their team in much smaller groups. Normally, a game like this would bring out tens of thousands of fans, in the stands, in the tailgating lots, and at the bars.

“It’s a ghost town here,” ISU Senior Josh Stensland said while looking down Welch Avenue on Saturday.

Students at ISU finished their semester before Thanksgiving, and more restrictions were put on bars.

“It was a little like leeway at the beginning and then they kind of shut him down and put more rules on so just going in there’s like some people can sit with or get their way and ask until you get in Yeah, sometimes we had to order food so it’s been like a bunch of rules but just comply with them and you can still have fun,” Stensland said.

Those restrictions also include “keeping a six-foot distance between individuals and groups, not having people at the bar area. But then, having seats in tables for those people who are in the bar,” Commander Jason Tuttle from the Ames Police Department said.

Because of this, Ames Police expected a much tamer game day.

“I think our biggest issue could be just some traffic issues prior to the game collisions on the streets, we would have to deal with it may delay some traffic getting in town but you know we’re typically used to dealing with crowds of 60 to 70,000 people in the traffic that’s associated with that,” Tuttle said.

Folks going to the game and watching in the bars said it gives them a sense of normalcy

“I mean it’s just fun to be with people and to get out a little bit and while you can be safe it’s fun to do things and just support the team and still feel like you’re kind of leading a normal life,” Johnston Resident Rich Heil said.