ISU welcomed fans at Jack Trice Stadium as COVID-19 rates drop on campus

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 rates are down at Iowa State University, and that was good news for Cyclone fans Saturday night.

The lights were shining bright at Jack Trice Stadium as ISU geared up for the game against Oklahoma.

At the stadium, there were no concession stands, but they did have soda and water for sale. The restrooms were also open.

One factor leading to having fans back was the declining COVID-19 rate on campus. In the past three weeks, the positivity rates have dropped below 5%.

“I’m really proud of them for coming together to keep our numbers down. I think it takes a team effort, so I’m glad that people are actually taking care of themselves,” said Austin Goddard, an ISU student.

“Really excited we have our new campus testing site up and running at Johnny’s Hilton Coliseum, and we continue to do somewhere around 1,000 tests every week. That has dropped off a little bit in the last couple weeks, but folks are able to come and get tested quickly,” said Erin Baldwin with the Iowa State University Health Center.