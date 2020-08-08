ISU virus tests find 66 of returning students positive

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State University says a program to administer coronavirus tests to students as they move back to campus has found 66 testing positive.
That’s about 2.2% of the 3,037 students that have moved into residence halls and campus apartments and taken tests.
About half of the students testing positive chose to return home to complete isolation.
The university has isolation rooms set up for positive cases and quarantine rooms for those who are notified of exposure through contact tracing.
The tests are one part of the university’s coronavirus mitigation plan.
