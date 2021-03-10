ISU police: 14-year-old arrested after pursuit in stolen car full of friends

AMES, IOWA (WHO-TV) — A 14-year-old girl has been charged with eluding in juvenile court after allegedly leading a police pursuit in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday.

Iowa State University Police say an officer spotted a possible stolen vehicle near the intersection of Stange Avenue and 24th Street on Tuesday. When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off.

Police say the pursuit traveled through Ames and into rural Story County where the driver attempted to elude officers on gravel roads. The pursuit then turned onto I-35 northbound. Officers eventually made a traffic stop in rural Hamilton County.

Police took the driver of the car, a 14-year-old girl, into custody and charged her with eluding. The girl had four juvenile passengers in the vehicle. The passengers were all released without being charged. The driver’s name is not being released.