Officials stress there is no threat to humans, nor is the pork unsafe to eat.

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) — Veterinarians with the Iowa State University (ISU) are investigating a strain of bacteria that is killing pigs in central Iowa pork production facilities.

The bacteria, called Actinobacillus pleuropneumoniae (APP), has shown up in nine central Iowa pork production systems since late November, according to a release from the Iowa State University. The disease has caused mortality of up to 50% in infected herds.

Hogs that show symptoms will shortly die cause attack a pig’s respiratory system. The ISU veterinarians are working to find how the bacteria is spreading and working on protocols to contain the bacteria. They are also working with pork producers and local veterinarians to minimize the bacteria’s impact.

“It’s likely we’ll find some small differences in the samples, and we’ll have to understand the intricacies of these bacteria to see what differences are relevant and which ones aren’t,” said Dr. Marcelo Almeida, a clinical assistant professor of veterinary diagnostic and production animal medicine.

Dr. Derald Holtkamp, a professor of veterinary diagnostic and production animal medicine, stressed that the bacteria has never been shown to pose a threat to humans, nor does it make pork unsafe to eat.

“Since the 1960s, the pork industry has dealt with multiple strains of APP,” said Almeida. The disease rarely causes problems for producers since they usually manage the disease. There are normally 70 to 80 confirmed cases a year, but Almeida said they usually don’t see an outbreak like this.

Officials said that the current outbreak is unusual, mainly due to the concentration and only affecting systems within a 20-mile radius. On top of that, the bacteria generally doesn’t survive long and only spreads through physical contact.

“It’s a disease that, according to the textbook, shouldn’t be very easily transmitted from one herd to another,” Holtkamp said. “But in this case, it’s moved around a fair amount.”

Veterinarians are working to sequence the whole genome of bacteria samples to help determine if the strain is more virulent than in the past. The sequencing process, along with additional bioinformatics analysis of the genomes, will take two to four more weeks, according to the release.

Meanwhile, producers, ISU veterinarians, and local veterinarians are working to create procedures to keep the bacteria from spreading. The ISU veterinarians are also looking at other causes that may contribute to the outbreak, including feeding, transport, and other possible factors.