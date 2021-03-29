ISU campus mourns two rowers who drowned on Little Wall Lake

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University students returned to class on Monday one day after two members of the school’s crew team drowned on Little Wall Lake.

Five members of the club team were aboard the boat when it capsized on Sunday morning. Three students were able to swim to safety. The body of one student was recovered from the lake on Sunday, and the other was pulled from the water on Monday.

Authorities still haven’t released the names of any of the five students. Fellow students in Ames today say their thoughts and minds are with those lost on the water.

“Club teams like the rowing team are close-knit, so it’s going to be a hard road to recovery for them,” said ISU freshman Elaina Towers on campus Monday. “Prayers go out to them and their family because that’s really tough. Especially because they were out there just to have fun.”

Amanda Kraus, the CEO of USRowing, said, “Our hearts go out to the families, team members, classmates, and friends of the Iowa State rowing team during this very sad and tragic time and we ask that everyone keep them in our thoughts.”

