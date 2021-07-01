ISP Trooper cautions drivers ahead of Fourth of July weekend

(KCAU) — Independence Day travel is making a comeback after seeing a drop last year.

According to AAA, more than 47 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday. It will be the second-highest Fourth of July travel on record. Of those travelers, about two million will be hitting the highways and interstates for the weekend.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Karen Yaneff said to take caution while driving this holiday.

“I think with the increase of traffic, especially with COVID that hit here last year, I think everyone is going to be anxious to get to where they need to be because they’re going to be spending some time with their loved ones and their friends. So hopefully with the increase of traffic, that this will not lead to more accidents or crashes or any fatality crashes during this weekend.” said Yaneff.

So far, 142 lives have been lost this year due to fatality crashes, which is up from last year’s total of 115 during the same time period.