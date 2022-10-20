WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A driver of a stolen vehicle rammed an Iowa State Patrol trooper’s car into a ditch on I-35 during an attempted traffic stop Wednesday morning.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, a trooper attempted to complete a traffic stop on a SUV that was going over 100 mph. The driver refused to stop and led the trooper on a chase. At one point during the chase, the driver forced the trooper into a ditch, the ISP said in a Twitter post. No injuries were reported.
The driver was arrested and taken to the Wright County Jail. The driver was charged with OWI 1st offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Eluding, Assault on a Peace Officer, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Interference with Official Acts, Reckless Driving, and 2nd Degree Theft. The driver also had no valid driver’s license and has out-of-state warrants for their arrest.