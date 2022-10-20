WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A driver of a stolen vehicle rammed an Iowa State Patrol trooper’s car into a ditch on I-35 during an attempted traffic stop Wednesday morning.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a trooper attempted to complete a traffic stop on a SUV that was going over 100 mph. The driver refused to stop and led the trooper on a chase. At one point during the chase, the driver forced the trooper into a ditch, the ISP said in a Twitter post. No injuries were reported.

Trooper’s patrol car and suspect vehicle in ditch after collision. Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Patrol.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Wright County Jail. The driver was charged with OWI 1st offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Eluding, Assault on a Peace Officer, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Interference with Official Acts, Reckless Driving, and 2nd Degree Theft. The driver also had no valid driver’s license and has out-of-state warrants for their arrest.