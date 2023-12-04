UNION COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — Two teens were killed and another injured after their vehicle crashed into a grain hopper trailer just east of Creston on Friday.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 17-year-old Izabella Martinez was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound on Highway 34 at around 7 p.m. with her two passengers, 18-year-old Alex Mauseth and a 14-year-old.

A Peterbilt truck pulling a grain hopper trailer, driven by a 63-year-old, was stopped at the intersection of Iris Ave. and Highway 34. The semi-driver attempted to make a left turn onto the highway when Martinez crashed into the trailer, the crash report states.

Martinez and Mauseth died from their injuries at the scene. The 14-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries. The semi-driver was not injured in the crash.