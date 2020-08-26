IRS to offer tax relief for Iowa derecho victims

(KCAU) – Victims of the August 10 derecho will qualify for tax relief from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
According to a release, individuals, and households who are living or have businesses in Linn County qualify for tax relief.
The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area, including Linn County and gives them till December 15 to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period.
Taxpayers in localities added later to the disaster area will automatically receive the same filing and payment relief.
The current list of eligible localities and details on other returns, payments, and tax-related actions qualifying for the additional time will be available on the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.
