IRS to offer tax relief for Iowa derecho victims

A damaged silo stands Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, near Solon, Iowa. Farmers across a wide swath of Iowa are dealing with the aftermath of a rare wind storm that turned what was looking like a record corn crop into deep losses for many. The storm, known as a derecho, slammed the Midwest with straight line winds of up to 100 miles per hour Monday, gaining strength as it plowed through Iowa farm fields, flattening corn and bursting grain bins still filled with tens of millions of bushels of last year’s harvest. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette via AP)

(KCAU) – Victims of the August 10 derecho will qualify for tax relief from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

According to a release, individuals, and households who are living or have businesses in Linn County qualify for tax relief.

The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area, including Linn County and gives them till December 15 to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period.

Taxpayers in localities added later to the disaster area will automatically receive the same filing and payment relief.

The current list of eligible localities and details on other returns, payments, and tax-related actions qualifying for the additional time will be available on the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.

