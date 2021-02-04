Iowa’s vaccination rate 3rd-lowest in US; 5,000 virus deaths

Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 and plans for vaccine distribution in Iowa on December 3, 2020. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa continues to have the third-worst coronavirus vaccination rate per capita in the nation as the state reached a milestone Thursday of more than 5,000 people killed by the virus.

Gov. Kim Reynolds says she is working on improving vaccination efforts. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Iowa has 6,315 people per 100,000 given the first vaccine dose.

That is worse than all other states except Idaho and Missouri. Public health officials reported 58 additional deaths on Thursday, increasing the state total to 5,033 since the beginning of the pandemic nearly a year ago.