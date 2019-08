SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Back here in Iowa, the state’s unemployment rates increasing last month. But leaders say it’s still well below the national average.

Officials say the rate went up to 2.5 percent in July.

It had been 2.4 percent in June but, is still among the nation’s lowest.

Now although the rate went up, about 4,000 more Iowans got jobs than in June.

The national unemployment rate is 3.7 percent.