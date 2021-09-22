Iowa’s State Medical Director Caitlin Pedati leaving her position next month

Iowa state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s State Medical Director and Epidemiologist, who was front and center during many of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ COVID-19 updates during the pandemic, is leaving the Iowa Department of Public Health in October.

The IDPH announced Wednesday morning that Dr. Caitlin Pedati will be leaving her position in late October. Dr. Pedati hasn’t appeared as part of those public events in months.

The announcement said Dr. Pedati plans to seek new career opportunities and contained well-wishes from the Governor.

“I want to thank Dr. Pedati for her outstanding service to the people of Iowa, especially throughout the pandemic,” stated Governor Reynolds. “She has been instrumental to our state’s strong COVID-19 response and a valued member of my team. I wish her much success and happiness in all that she pursues.”

The IDPH is working quickly to fill Dr. Pedati’s position.