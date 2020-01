SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Meanwhile, the route for RAGBRAI’s new competing ride, Iowa’s Ride, has been out for a few months now and it’s going through a few Siouxland cities.

Emmetsburg, Sheldon and Rock Rapids will be overnight stops on the cross-state trek.

The inaugural Iowa’s Ride is scheduled for the week before RAGBRAI and will go in the opposite direction from east to west.

Registration for the ride is open to the public.