Iowa’s Ride moves event one week earlier

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa’s Ride, the new week-long bike ride, has announced that they changed the dates of the event.

According to a post on the Iowa’s Ride Facebook page, organizers for the event said that there was a concern for their event happening during the same time as RAGBRAI. They have now moved Iowa’s Ride to start on Sunday, July 12, 2020, and to end Saturday, July 18.

Organizers apologized for those who already scheduled around their original date of July 19 through July 25, offering to fully refund anyone who decides to not ride.

They also announced that the ride will start on the eastern side of the state and end on the western side of the state.

Iowa’s Ride was created by former RAGBRAI staff after they resigned in October.

While Iowa’s Ride has yet to announce its full route, they said that it will take place in the northern part of the state.