Iowa’s Ride modified to weekend event in Eldora

ELDORA, Iowa (KCAU) – Organizers announced they will be modifying Iowa’s Ride to a weekend event that will place in Eldora on July 16-18.

Officials said they had several of their small community schools or city facilities that were still not comfortable opening their facilities needed for overnight camping throughout the upcoming summer.

Since the event is mainly in smaller communities, they weren’t many suitable options to safely camp other than school grounds or city parks.

Organizers mention they decided to modify Iowa’s Ride to a weekend event because they weren’t able to secure some alternative locations.

Iowa’s Ride Weekender will now take place in Eldora with camping and evening fun on July 16 and July 17. There will be a designated 40-50 mile route on Saturday and several riding options available on Friday and Sunday.

If you were previously registered for the 2020 ride, there are no registration fees.