Iowa’s minimum wage stays the same while others are going up for 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the new year begins, the minimum wage in 24 states is going up.

But in Iowa, wages remain some of the lowest in the nation with minimum wage in the Hawkeye State set at the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour.

Lawmakers believe the low wages will cause workers to look outside the state for jobs, where pay is higher.

Nebraska’s minimum wage did not increase in 2020 and remain at $9 per hour.

South Dakota is increasing its minimum wage by 20 cents this year to $9.30 an hour.

