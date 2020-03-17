Iowa’s January unemployment rate holds at 2.8%

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa’s unemployment rate for January was 2.8%.
Iowa Workforce Development reported Monday that the rate was unchanged from the revised rate for December.
The number of unemployed residents rose slightly in January to an estimated 49,500. The number of people with jobs also increased, to about 1.7 million.
Iowa’s rate is tied for the 10th lowest in the nation. The U.S. unemployment rate for January was 3.6%.
