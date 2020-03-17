Iowa’s January unemployment rate holds at 2.8%

FILE – In this July 18, 2019, file photo a roofer works on a new home under construction in Houston. On Wednesday, July 31, the Labor Department reports on wages and benefits for U.S. workers during the April-June quarter. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa’s unemployment rate for January was 2.8%.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Monday that the rate was unchanged from the revised rate for December.

The number of unemployed residents rose slightly in January to an estimated 49,500. The number of people with jobs also increased, to about 1.7 million.

Iowa’s rate is tied for the 10th lowest in the nation. The U.S. unemployment rate for January was 3.6%.

