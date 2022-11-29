IOWA CITY, IOWA — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has swept the Big Ten year-end conference awards for defenders. On Tuesday, Campbell was named first-team All-Big Ten, awarded as the league’s top linebacker and top defensive player overall.

The Cedar Falls-native will collect the Nagurski-Wooden Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Award and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year award after a season that saw him lead the Hawkeyes with 115 tackles while intercepting two passes and forcing one fumble. Campbell’s late interception against Minnesota set the Hawkeyes up for a game-winning field goal drive.

Campbell is a finalist for for the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. He is also a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy – known as the Academic Heisman. The Campbell trophy was awarded in 2021 to Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar.

The complete list of Hawkeyes on the All-Big Ten defensive and special teams selections are:

All Big Ten Defensive First Team

Jack Campbell, Linebacker

Riley Moss, Defensive Back

Cooper DeJean, Defensive Back

All Big Ten Defensive Second Team

Seth Benson, Linebacker

Lukas Van Ness, Defensive Line

Joe Evans, Defensive End (media selection)

All Big Ten Defensive Team Honorable Mention

Logan Lee, Defensive Tackle

Noah Shannon, Defensive Tackle

Kaevon Merriweather, Defensive Back

All Big Ten Special Teams