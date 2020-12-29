IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — It has been nearly 10 months since Neil Bennett of Iowa City became Iowa’s first person hospitalized for the coronavirus.
The 74-year-old is still dealing with the impact. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Bennett was admitted to a hospital in early March.
Though he long ago returned home, Bennett still uses a cane and walker and undergoes physical therapy and pulmonary rehabilitation to build up strength in his body and lungs.
Bennett says he sometimes becomes impatient with his progress and craves a sense of normalcy.
He urges people to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash their hands frequently.
Latest Stories
- Iowa’s first hospitalized COVID-19 patient still recovering
- Metro police release bodycam footage from downtown Nashville bombing
- Sioux City Community Theatre receives state grant
- Group hopes to revive sod house museum in central Nebraska
- Sioux City man faces attempted murder charges after Sunday morning incident