Iowa’s first hospitalized COVID-19 patient still recovering

Iowa News

by: The Gazette

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer. (NIAID-RML via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — It has been nearly 10 months since Neil Bennett of Iowa City became Iowa’s first person hospitalized for the coronavirus.

The 74-year-old is still dealing with the impact. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Bennett was admitted to a hospital in early March.

Though he long ago returned home, Bennett still uses a cane and walker and undergoes physical therapy and pulmonary rehabilitation to build up strength in his body and lungs.

Bennett says he sometimes becomes impatient with his progress and craves a sense of normalcy.

He urges people to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash their hands frequently.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss