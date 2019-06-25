Iowa’s FEMA deadline is approaching quickly

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — FEMA does not want Iowa flood victims to be a straggler when applying for federal disaster assistance.

The deadline to apply for FEMA or for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is Monday, July 1.

Applying with FEMA is easy and it can be done in multiple ways. Victims can apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov, by calling FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and they have multilingual operators available, or by using the FEMA’s disaster app on your smartphone. The app is available for download at www.fema.gov/mobile-app.

Information about applying for low-interest SBA loans for businesses and residents is available online at SBA.gov/disaster. You may also call 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Individuals who are deaf or low-hearing may call 800-877-8339.

FEMA registration is quick. It only takes about 30 minutes to complete. Eligible applicants can receive assistance from FEMA for disaster damage not covered by insurance. To begin, eligible applicants may receive assistance from FEMA for disaster damage not covered by insurance. Basic home repairs or the replacement of personal property are eligible uses for FEMA grants, and grants from FEMA don’t have to be paid back.

Grants can also be used for paying rent for a different home until the disaster survivor’s main home can be fixed. It can also be used to pay for minor structural fixes or to help pay for disaster-related medical or dental needs that are not covered by insurance.

As some flood victims have more major damage and will need a larger amount of money to help with their recovery process. The best option for those types of situations is a low-interest loan from the SBA.

Those loans are the main source of funds for repairs to homes and businesses. They also help with the replacement of personal property after a disaster.

Both renters and homeowners are allowed to borrow up to $40,000 to repair to replace clothing, furniture, cars, and appliances damaged or destroyed in this disaster.

Homeowners may borrow up to $200,000 to pay for structural repairs to their main home or to rebuild.

Businesses and most private nonprofits may borrow up to $2 million both for physical repairs and economic injury.

For more information on the Iowa disaster and a variety of recovery resources, log on to www.floods2019.iowa.gov or call 2-1-1. Additional information can be found at www.fema.gov/disaster/4421.