July 11: Iowa’s COVID-19 cases see big increase since Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 902 new cases of COVID-19 Friday morning, bringing the state’s total to 33,597.

As of 10:27 a.m. Saturday, state health officials reported six more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 748.

The state’s health department also reported there are 26,081 total recovered cases. Compared to Friday, this would mean a drop of 340 recovered cases, meaning 7,670 cases are active.

IDPH said that 367,822 people have been tested for the virus and 332,182 of them have come back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 9 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is a list of Iowa’s COVID-19 case counts and deaths by county, as reported by Johns Hopkins University.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 10:27 a.m. July 111.

