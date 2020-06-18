Iowa’s 2020 pheasant nesting outlook positive following mild winter, dry spring

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The mild winter Iowa had followed by the dryer than normal April and May could lead to positive outlooks for pheasant hunters for the fall season.

According to the DNR, hen survival increases during mild winters, and more hens lead to more nests, which typically means more pheasants in the fall.

Statewide snowfall between December and March was seven inches below the 1961-1990 average and was reported to be Iowa’s lowest snowfall since 2012, according to the DNR. Snowfall was below normal across Iowa.

Officials said winter survival for hens was likely above normal for most regions for pheasants and bobwhite quail.

The DNR states that the spring months were drier and colder than the 1961-1990 average across the state. Stating that spring came early with little snow cover in March and April and May nesting season was cooler than normal with rainfall one inch below the 1961-1990 average.

The DNR says that this is Iowa’s lowest nesting season rainfall since 1994.

Reports of early and large pheasant broods have been reported, suggesting a good hatch is underway.

The nesting forecast is based on a model that compares 30 years of weather data with the corresponding pheasant counts in August.

The nesting prediction is a best guess based on weather data and can be wrong.

The DNR’s August roadside survey is the best gauge of what upland populations will be by this fall.

The DNR will post the August roadside numbers online around September 15.

Latest Stories